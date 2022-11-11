JUST IN
Suryoday SFB reports Rs 13 crore Q2 net versus year-ago loss of Rs 1.92 cr
Bank of Baroda slashes home loan rates by 25 bps for limited period

New rate is 8.25%, applicable for fresh home loans and take over of existing home loans from other lenders

Topics
Bank of Baroda | home loan rates | Indian Banks

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Bank of Baroda
The bank's home loan portfolio rose 19 per cent year on year YoY

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda has slashed lending rate on home loans by 25 basis points to 8.25 per cent for a limited period, from November 14 to December 31, 2022.

The revised rates are applicable for fresh home loans and take over of existing home loans from other lenders.

This special rate is linked to a borrower’s credit profile.

The bank's home loan portfolio rose 19 per cent year on year YoY to Rs 88,398 crore at the end of September 2022.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 20:11 IST

