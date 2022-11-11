Bank of Baroda slashes home loan rates by 25 bps for limited period

Public sector lender has slashed lending rate on home loans by 25 basis points to 8.25 per cent for a limited period, from November 14 to December 31, 2022.

The revised rates are applicable for fresh home loans and take over of existing home loans from other lenders.

This special rate is linked to a borrower’s credit profile.

The bank's home loan portfolio rose 19 per cent year on year YoY to Rs 88,398 crore at the end of September 2022.