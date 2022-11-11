Bank of Baroda slashes home loan rates by 25 bps for limited period

-
ALSO READ
Treasury losses, low provision: What to expect from Bank of Baroda's Q1 nos
Bank of Baroda Q2 results preview: Here's what key brokerages expect
Bank of Baroda Q4 result preview: Analysts see weak operational performance
Applying for a digital loan? Stick to loan apps on RBI's white list
We are on the path of recovery, says Bank of Baroda CEO Sanjiv Chadha
-
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda has slashed lending rate on home loans by 25 basis points to 8.25 per cent for a limited period, from November 14 to December 31, 2022.
The revised rates are applicable for fresh home loans and take over of existing home loans from other lenders.
This special rate is linked to a borrower’s credit profile.
The bank's home loan portfolio rose 19 per cent year on year YoY to Rs 88,398 crore at the end of September 2022.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 20:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU