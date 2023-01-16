JUST IN
Business Standard

Bank of Maharashtra Q3 PAT jumps two-fold to Rs 775 cr due to asset quality

State-run Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday reported a two-fold jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 775 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 due improved asset quality.

Topics
Bank of Maharashtra | Banks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bank of Maharashtra
Bank of Maharashtra | Photo: Wikipedia

State-run Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday reported a two-fold jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 775 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 due improved asset quality.

The Pune-based bank had posted a net profit of Rs 325 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's total income increased to Rs 4,770 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 3,893 crore in the year-ago period, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset quality front, the bank recorded an improvement with gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) declining to 2.94 per cent, as compared to 4.73 per cent at the end of third quarter of previous fiscal.

At the same time, net NPAs eased below 1 per cent to 0.47 per cent, as against 1.24 per cent in the same period a year ago.

The capital adequacy ratio rose to 17.53 per cent in the December quarter as against 14.85 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 13:40 IST

