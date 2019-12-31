Bankers are not ready to take risks: Muthoot Finance MD George Alexander

Muthoot Finance feels it is in a sweet spot. The gold-loan financier has just raised $450 million in debt from the international markets, and Rs 800 crore via non-convertible debentures.

The company’s managing director, George Alexander Muthoot, spoke to Nidhi Rai on his loan book growth, going ahead, even as he feels banks should lend more to non-banking financial companies. Edited excerpts What kind of loan growth are you looking at? We have given a guidance of 15 per cent growth in gold loans this year. The second quarter has not been good, but I think in the coming ...