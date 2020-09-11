Banks' chief compliance officers to report to CEO, board committee: RBI

In order to bring uniformity in the culture in banks, the Reserve Bank of India has prescribed norms for the appointment of chief officers (CCO’s), whose term has to be at least three years. The person holding that position should be a senior level executive, preferably general manager and above.

The CCO will report to the chief executive officer (CEO) and\or board committee. This is at variance with what was suggested in the discussion paper on in commercial released by in June 2020. It had suggested the CCO shall report to the risk management panel of the board which will be responsible for selection, oversight of performance, including performance appraisals and, if necessary, dismissal of the CCO.

RBI, in the notification, said the CCO shall have direct reporting lines to the MD and CEO and/or Board/Board Committee (ACB) of the bank.

When the CCO reports to the MD and CEO, the Audit Committee of the Board (ACB) shall meet the CCO quarterly on a one-on-one basis, without the presence of the senior management including MD and CEO.

The CCO shall neither have any reporting relationship with the business verticals, nor have any business targets. Further, the performance appraisal of the CCO shall be reviewed by the Board/ACB, the said.

As part of a robust system, should have an effective compliance culture, independent corporate compliance function and a strong compliance risk management programme at the bank and group level. The person heading such a function should be selected through a process with an appropriate ‘fit and proper’ evaluation criteria.

The banking regulator said the bank should have a Board-approved compliance policy clearly spelling out its compliance philosophy, expectations on compliance culture, accountability, incentive structure and effective communication and challenges. It should also cover the structure and role of the compliance function, role of CCO, processes for identifying, assessing, monitoring, managing and reporting on compliance risk throughout the bank, the said.

The policy should lay special thrust on building up a compliance culture; vetting of the quality of supervisory/regulatory compliance reports to RBI by the top executives, chairman and ACB of the bank. The policy shall be reviewed at least once a year.

Referring to the authority of compliance function, RBI said the CCO and compliance function have the authority to communicate with any staff member. It can access all records or files that are necessary to carry out entrusted responsibilities in respect of compliance issues. This authority should flow from the compliance policy of the bank.

The compliance function will be subject to internal audit.