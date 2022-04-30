JUST IN

Banks, FIs will have to factor cross-holding norms for investing in LIC IPO

State-owned insurer is a significant investor in banks' capital, especially in public sector lenders.

LIC IPO | Banks

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Banks and financial institutions investing in the initial public offer (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) have to consider deduction from their capital as the state-owned company has put money in such organizations, said experts. Under Basel III norms for banks investments--like if done in LIC’s IPO--are considered reciprocal cross-holdings artificially propping up capital adequacy.

Hence, a cross-holding has to be fully knocked out from the capital base, said senior bank executives. LIC is a significant investor in banks' capital--equity, additional ...

First Published: Sat, April 30 2022. 20:56 IST

