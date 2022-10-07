JUST IN
Business Standard

Banks loans rose 16.4% YoY in two weeks to Sept 23, deposits up 9.2%: RBI

Banks' loans rose 16.4% in the two weeks to Sept. 23 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.2%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Topics
Reserve Bank | Indian Banks

Reuters  |  Oct 7 

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 16.4% in the two weeks to Sept. 23 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.2%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 787.65 billion rupees ($9.56 billion) to 126.30 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 23.

Non-food credit rose 855.69 billion rupees to 126.08 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 68.04 billion rupees to 217.88 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 243.34 billion rupees to 170.32 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 23.

 

($1 = 82.4000 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Reserve Bank

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 20:11 IST

