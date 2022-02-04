Banks need prior approval for foreign currency deposit schemes

-
ALSO READ
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Understanding fixed and recurring deposits in banks
UPI AutoPay sees 28.34% rise in recurring mandates, shows data
UPI AutoPay e-mandates jump 32% to 6 million in December, shows data
-
The RBI expressed concerns over advertise-me-nts by banks on behalf of mutual funds for lack of appropriate disclosure.
“A number of foreign banks operating in India as well as Indian banks have been soliciting (through advertise-me-nts) foreign currency deposits (from residents under LRS) [on behalf of overseas mutual funds] or for placing at their overseas branches,” RBI said in its Master Direction on the liberal-ised Remittance Scheme.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU