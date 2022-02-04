Banks need prior approval for foreign currency deposit schemes

The (RBI) has mandated to seek prior approval before offering any foreign currency deposit scheme to custom-ers under the liberalised remittance route.

The RBI expressed concerns over advertise-me-nts by on behalf of mutual funds for lack of appropriate disclosure.

“A number of foreign operating in India as well as Indian banks have been soliciting (through advertise-me-nts) foreign currency deposits (from residents under LRS) [on behalf of overseas mutual funds] or for placing at their overseas branches,” RBI said in its Master Direction on the liberal-ised Remittance Scheme.