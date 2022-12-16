JUST IN
Digital lenders seek cap on default loss guarantee models from RBI
Business Standard

Banks renew AT-1 sales after two-month gap, PSUs lead pack to raise credit

Public sector lenders would end up issuing around Rs 13,500 cr worth of such bonds in coming weeks

Topics
Additional Tier 1 bond | public sector banks | capital

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 


Public sector banks, including the countryâ€™s largest lender State Bank of India, have outlined plans to tap debt capital markets through the issuance of AT-1 bonds.

There was a lull in issuing additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds in October and November, but banks are now showing renewed enthusiasm when it comes to raising capital through such instruments.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 19:21 IST

