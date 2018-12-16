BoB-Dena-Vijaya Bank merger: New logo, but names of 3 PSBs to remain intact

The brand names of the three public sector banks (PSBs) — Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank — that are set to be merged may be kept intact as the government draws closer to frame an amalgamation scheme.

One of the ideas that has gathered pace is that the names of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank will be retained when one visits their ATMs or branches, officials, who were part of the deliberations, told Business Standard. However, they will be brought under the Bank of Baroda group and this will be written on top of the two banks’ names, thereby retaining the ...