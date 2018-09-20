BoB, Dena, Vijaya Bank merger: Employees get reassurance from top brass

In an effort to soothe nervousness among employees, the managements of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank have assured that service conditions won’t be compromised after the merger.

In addition, all three public sector banks said business continues to remain as usual. “In the current state, where the banking industry is fragmented with 21 public sector banks having limited differentiation, sub-optimal scale of operations and unhealthy competition for similar business, consolidation is inevitable,” Bank of Baroda’s top management, including Managing ...