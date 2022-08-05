JUST IN
Business Standard

Bond yields 3-month low ahead of RBI policy decision as oil prices drop

Indian government bond yields dropped on Friday, with the 10-year yield trading at a three-month low, after global oil prices fell overnight, while market participants awaited a Reserve Bank of India

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields dropped on Friday, with the 10-year yield trading at a three-month low, after global oil prices fell overnight, while market participants awaited a Reserve Bank of India policy decision for further cues.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.1141%, as of 0340 GMT, after ending at 7.1566% on Thursday.

The benchmark Brent crude oil contract ended 3.7% lower at $94.12 per barrel on Thursday amid worries over fuel demand.

 

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

