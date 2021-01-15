Borrowing cost surges in bond market over RBI's measures to drain out cash

-
ALSO READ
RBI gets more elbow room for bond purchases as banks return borrowed money
RBI rejects bids worth Rs 664.73 bn at first open market bond buy in FY21
RBI to conduct first OMO for state bonds worth Rs 10,000 cr on Oct 22
Bond market cheers as RBI accepts full Rs 20,000 cr in first outright OMO
Bond market expects massive OMO to help govt meet Rs 12 trn borrowing goal
-
Borrowing costs for companies in the Indian rupee bond market are surging after the nation’s central bank unveiled measures to drain cash it had infused into the financial system to counter the impact of the pandemic.
Average yields on three-year rupee bonds rated BBB have risen 28 basis points this week through Thursday, on track for their biggest weekly increase since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Borrowing costs for top-rated issuers have climbed by a similar amount, but they generally have greater access to funding than weaker peers.
The surge comes after the Reserve Bank of India announced plans last week to restore normalcy to liquidity operations in markets in a phased manner. The central bank’s action comes after market interest rates fell below RBI desired levels, but Governor Shaktikanta Das will have to be careful in calibrating changes so as to avoid unintended consequences for the weakest borrowers.
“Rising borrowing costs will hurt plans of lower-rated firms to refinance debt, especially in near-term maturities and increase pressures for them to access funds,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of institutional fixed-income at JM Financial Products.
Yield on lower-rated Indian rupee bonds set to rise most since 2018
Weaker domestic firms have been the biggest beneficiaries of unprecedented fiscal stimulus and record-low benchmark interest rates delivered by the central bank to support Asia’s third-biggest economy from the economic fallout of the virus. Buoyed by such measures, economists expect Indian growth to bounce back in the coming fiscal year, even as the pandemic looks set to push the nation into its biggest contraction since 1952, according to government estimates.
The Reserve Bank of India plans to absorb 2 trillion rupees from the local banking system via a 14-day reverse repurchase auction on Friday, according to the central bank.
To be sure, yields on three-year rupee notes ranked BBB are still about 160 basis points lower than they were at the start of 2020 before the pandemic engulfed markets globally, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The RBI has also reiterated that it will ensure availability of ample liquidity in markets, as companies continue to face stresses from the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU