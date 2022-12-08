JUST IN
Business Standard

Buoyed by firm demand, HDFC Bank mulls fresh Rs 5,000-cr Tier 2 bond sale

The quantum raised through Tier 2 bonds is set to rise much further in coming days as Axis Bank is slated to sell Rs 12,000 crore of such instruments on Friday

Topics
HDFC Bank | Investors | Bonds

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

HDFC Bank
Photo: Bloomberg

After seeing firm demand for a Tier 2 bond sale worth Rs 15,000 crore a week ago, HDFC Bank is likely to come up with another sale of such instruments worth up to Rs 5,000 crore as some investors were unable to get their hands on the earlier issuance, sources said.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 20:39 IST

