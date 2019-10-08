Can private and public sector banks win back investor confidence?

Capital is one of the key differentiators between private and public sector banks. While the latter continues to be generously supported by the government, brand equity earned over years is among the few factors aiding private banks when they go to market for capital.

Until now, and even in the tough times between FY16 - FY18, most private players haven’t had challenges tapping the capital market, reason being their ability to grow faster than the public sector peers. In FY20 though, this could be put to test. Axis Bank’s recently concluded qualified institutional ...