JUST IN

Ukraine crisis: UCO, SBI meet RBI today on payments to Russian firms
Canara Bank raises Rs 1,000 crore in capital through AT1 bonds
Urban cooperative banks get relief for investing in umbrella organisation
SBI stops transactions related to Russian entities under sanctions
State Bank of India's exposure to Russia, Ukraine less than $10 mn
RBI cancels licence of Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank, Sangli
Union Bank of India raises Rs 1,500 cr through Basel-III compliant bonds
UCO Bank extends tie up with Fisdom; to offer demat, stockbroking services
Banks concerned as trade settlements with Russia stall in face of sanctions
Canara Bank hikes fixed deposit rates by up to 25 basis points
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Forex reserves decline by $1.425 bn on a dip in currency assets

Business Standard

Canara Bank raises Rs 1,000 cr through Basel-III compliant AT-1 bonds

The bonds carry coupon rate of 8.07 per cent per annum

Topics
Canara Bank | Basel III | bank bonds

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Canara Bank raises Rs 1,000 cr through Basel-III compliant AT 1 bonds

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant additional tier I bonds.

The bonds carry coupon rate of 8.07 per cent per annum.

The issue received overwhelming response from investors, with bids for more than Rs 3,133 crore against a base issue size of Rs 250 crore and greenshoe option of Rs 750 crore, Canara Bank said in a release.

"Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept Rs 1,000 crore at a coupon rate of 8.07 per cent per annum. The said Tier I bonds are perpetual in nature. However, it can be called back by the issuer after fifth anniversary from the deemed date of allotment or any anniversary date thereafter," the lender said.

Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date, so they may be treated as equity, not debt. To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

The bank's additional tier I bonds are rated AA+ by CRISIL Ratings and India Ratings & Research Ltd, the lender said.

This is the third series of additional tier I bond issuance of the bank for the financial year 2021-22, Canara Bank said.

During FY22, the bank has issued Basel-III compliant additional tier-I bonds of Rs 4,000 crore and tier-II bonds of Rs 2,500 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Canara Bank

First Published: Fri, March 04 2022. 19:13 IST

`
.