Canara Bank raises Rs 1,500 crore via Basel-III compliant bond

State-owned on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.

"Our bank came out with issuance of Rs 1,500 crore of additional tier I bonds on 30th November 2021.

"The bank received total bid amount of Rs 4,699 crore, out of which full issuance of Rs 1,500 crore was accepted at 8.05 per cent," said in a regulatory filing.

To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of

Shares of closed at Rs 207.10 apiece on BSE, up 0.15 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)