Canara Bank raises Rs 1,500 crore via Basel-III compliant bond

-
ALSO READ
Punjab National Bank raises Rs 1,919 crore via Basel compliant bonds
Union Bank of India to allot Basel III bonds of Rs 2,000 cr next week
SBI raises Rs 6,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds
PNB board to meet on Sept 10 to consider raising capital via AT-1 bonds
Canara Bank Q2 net triples to Rs 1,333 cr on surge in non-interest income
-
State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.
"Our bank came out with issuance of Rs 1,500 crore of additional tier I bonds on 30th November 2021.
"The bank received total bid amount of Rs 4,699 crore, out of which full issuance of Rs 1,500 crore was accepted at 8.05 per cent," Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.
To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.
These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.
Shares of Canara Bank closed at Rs 207.10 apiece on BSE, up 0.15 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU