J&K Bank to increase exposure to corporate borrowers, PSUs: MD Prakash
Business Standard

Canara Bank, PNB likely to issue Rs 3,000-crore AT1 bonds this week

AT1 issuances are likely to cross Rs 20,000 crore mark as banks rush to tap capital markets

Topics
Canara Bank | Punjab National Bank | Capital markets

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Canara Bank
Canara Bank

State-owned Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank are likely to raise capital worth a total of around Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds this week, sources told Business Standard.

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 19:47 IST

