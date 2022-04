Card-less cash withdrawals at ATMs may burden banks with additional costs

Banks now have an opportunity to monetise UPI transactions and hence, should look at marketing this feature more aggressively. There’s an entire generation of consumers who have probably transacted on UPI, but not used a debit card — they are a potential catchment,” says Anush Raghavan, President of CMS Info Systems — the country’s largest cash logistics firm, which feeds cash into automated teller machines (ATMs).

