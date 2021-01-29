CBI books six Indian Overseas Bank officials for misappropriating money

-
ALSO READ
CBI books IVRCL in Rs 4,837 cr-bank fraud after extensive searches
CBI books HDIL promoters in Rs 200-cr YES Bank loan fraud: Officials
CBI books Ezeego promoters, directors for Rs 946 cr loan fraud in YES Bank
CBI books Shakti Bhog Foods in alleged Rs 3,269-crore bank fraud case
Indian-American pleads guilty to telemarketing money-laundering charges
-
The CBI has booked six officials of the Indian Overseas Bank in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada and Guntur for allegedly misappropriating Rs 4.56 crore from an account at the bank, officials said on Friday.
The agency also carried out searches at various places located in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in connection with the case, they said.
"It was alleged that the secretary, Arogya Bhadratha was maintaining savings accounts with Indian Overseas Bank, Mangalagiri Branch in Guntur district and having four deposits of Rs 90 lakh each and another account with deposit of Rs 68.84 lakh, totaling Rs 4.28 crore," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.
The accused officials closed these four accounts without any request from the account holder.
"It was further alleged that the proceeds of the four deposit accounts amounting to Rs 3.87 crore and also Rs 68.84 lakh (approx) in another account in the name of the secretary, Arogya Bhadratha were withdrawn in cash partially on various dates and transferred to unrelated accounts after routing through various banks office accounts and third party accounts," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU