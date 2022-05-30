Centre looks to woo top US investors for stake sale in IDBI Bank

The Centre is looking to woo top global investors for the sale of its stake in IDBI Bank as a team of senior government officials visits the United States for roadshows this week.

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, senior government officials, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Chairman M R Kumar will be present in roadshows in the US from June 1-3. There is interest among US investors to participate in the Centre’s next key privatisation bid, ...