JUST IN

Competition may push deposit rates up over 100 bps by December: Bankers
Credit offtake to industry stays robust in June 2022, shows data
Global PE investors Advent, Carlyle to invest Rs 8,900 cr in YES Bank
Global PE investors Carlyle, Advent to pick up 10% stake each in YES Bank
NARCL to start operation with Rs 50,000 cr stressed loan by Sep: PNB MD
PNB raises asset quality guidance, aims to lower net NPA to 3.5% by March
Bandhan Bank opens its first currency chest in Patna's Deedargunj
Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore
After PMC Bank, Wadhawans duped Indian Bank of Rs 279 crore
Banking liquidity surplus shrinks on RBI's defence of rupee
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Credit offtake to industry stays robust in June 2022, shows data

Business Standard

Competition may push deposit rates up over 100 bps by December: Bankers

There is, however, room for the deposit rates to rise, with the average one-year deposit rate for banks standing at 5.41 per cent

Topics
Banks | Bankers | deposit rates

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 
deposit
Another factor at play is the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) liquidity management operations, which are sucking out excess money in the system to tame inflation

Banks are bracing for another round of increase in interest rates, especially in garnering deposits amid stiff competition, with the market pencilling in at least a 50-basis-point (bp) hike in the repo rate in the monetary policy review next week.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Banks

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 01:00 IST

`
.