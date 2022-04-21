JUST IN

2x rise in people opting for personal loans to celebrate festivals: Report
On the road to 75 new digital banks, there will be twists and turns
RBL Bank finalises next MD and CEO; sends names for RBI approval
Bank of India plans to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr equity capital in FY23
Chinese lenders dominate APAC bank rankings with 22 in the top-50 list
Punjab & Sind Bank declares SREI firms' outstanding dues as fraud
Top headlines: CoinDCX raises $135 mn; Lavrov says Ukraine op in new stage
SBI hikes lending rate by 0.1% across all tenures; EMIs to go up
SBI raises $500 million through three-year syndicated loan at fine pricing
Loans to be costlier as banks hike rates; SBI, Axis revise MCLR upwards
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBI says non-banks need approval to issue credit cards, lists more rules

Business Standard

Consumer loans up 32% in festive season of FY22, marking demand revival

The festive season spanning October-December period saw origination worth Rs 19,356 crore in FY21.

Topics
Consumer loans | Banks

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Loans for consumer durables during festive season—a business stagnant for three years—increased in financial year 2021-22 (FY22) to Rs 26,075 crore from Rs 19,683 crore in FY19.

The festive season, which spans over October-December period (Q3), saw origination worth Rs 19,356 crore in FY21 and Rs 20,261 crore in FY 20, according credit information bureau CRIF High Mark.

In conventional sense, Originations in Q1 & Q2 FY22 were already at Rs 35,120 crore, compared to Rs 55,202 crore in Rest of FY20 (Q1, Q2 & Q4 FY20). At this rate, originations in Rest of FY22 could reach or surpass that of pre-pandemic levels of Rest of FY20.

CRIF High Mark said lenders – banks and finance companies -- showed 33 per cent growth in originations (volume) of consumer loans from 91.6 lakh accounts in FY19 to 121.9 lakh accounts in FY22.

There was an increase in originations share (both value and volume) of Private banks from Q3 of FY19 – FY22. Also, even though the category is dominated by NBFCs, there was a decline in their share for consumer loans, bureau said.

Personal loans witnessed nearly two-fold growth in originations (value) from Rs 75,088 crore in FY19 to Rs 147,236 crore in FY22. The rise was much higher in-terms of volumes.

The originations (volumes) rose four-fold from 3.99 million accounts in FY19 to 15.8 million accounts in FY22.
Read our full coverage on Consumer loans

First Published: Thu, April 21 2022. 21:12 IST

`
.