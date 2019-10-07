Corporate tax cut will not benefit banks: PNB MD & CEO S S Mallikarjuna Rao

S S Mallikarjuna Rao took charge of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on October 3, after being managing director and chief executive officer of Allahabad Bank since September 2018. His appointment comes five months before the bank goes for an amalgamation with Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India.

In an interview with Somesh Jha, Rao spoke about the road map of the amalgamation and how the corporate tax cut and repo rate-linked products will impact the finances of banks. Excerpts: How will banks benefit from the corporate tax rate cut announced by the Centre ...