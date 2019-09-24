Cost of refinancing loans against property is on the rise for shadow banks

The cost of refinancing loans against property (LAP) is on the rise for the shadow banking sector. Both non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) are shying away on such loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

While the value of LAP assets under management by NBFCs and HFCs increased by 8.3 per cent over the six months to December 2018, it was down from the 15.4 per cent growth over the previous like timeframe. In earlier times, strong competition among lenders in the LAP sector made it much easier for borrowers to refinance their loans. ...