Covid was the moment of truth for the life insurance industry: Experts

India’s has emerged from the Covid pandemic relatively unscathed, even though it suffered losses owing to higher claim payouts. That said, insurers reckon that the Covid period was a moment of truth for the industry. Top honchos of life insurance companies, including ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) N S Kannan; SBI Life Insurance MD & CEO Mahesh Kumar Sharma; Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) MD BC Patnaik; Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance MD & CEO Tarun Chugh; and Max Life Insurance MD & CEO Prashant Tripathy, spoke to A K Bhattacharya, Editorial Director, Business Standard, in a panel discussion on what the industry is planning to do next to capitalise on the opportunity offered by Covid to drive insurance penetration in the country. Edited excerpts: