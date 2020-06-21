Credit growth will come from retail, MSMEs: SS Mallikarjuna Rao, PNB MD

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is confident that its balance sheet won't be impacted due to the ongoing pandemic, except for some stress in limited sectors such as telecom. The bank expects retail and micro, small and medium enterprises to drive credit growth in the present fiscal year, with large investments expected to flow in the market from January, 2021.

In a telephonic interview, PNB managing director and chief executive officer SS Mallikarjuna Rao discusses with Somesh Jha the bank's prospects and plans for the year. Edited excerpts: You are expecting a credit growth of 6 ...