JUST IN

See pvt-sector capex picking up in H2FY23: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
Govt says exceeded FY22 asset monetisation target; Rs 96,000 crore realised
Sebi comes out with risk management framework for electronic gold receipts
India's bond slump worse than others, issuance value down 10.1%
At $30.3 bn, M&As hit four-year high in March quarter
RBI regulated markets to start trading at 9 am from Apr 18
What is KYC and why is it mandatory to avail many financial services?
Will fintech firms' governance standards, role of PEs attract scrutiny?
Mapping India's digital transactions: Cashless, but still card dependent
Low interest rate on home loans to boost housing sales, say realtors
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

See pvt-sector capex picking up in H2FY23: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Business Standard

Crypto firm MoonPay raises $87 mn from Bieber, Sharapova, others

The investments are part of the firm's Series A round, disclosed in November last year, which valued the company at $3.4 billion, MoonPay said

Topics
cryptocurrency | Justin Bieber | NFT

Reuters 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Cryptocurrency payments startup MoonPay has raised $87 million from more than 60 high-profile investors including singer Justin Bieber, rapper Snoop Dogg, tennis player Maria Sharapova and actor Bruce Willis as the role of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in content creation and fan engagement expands.

The investments are part of the firm's Series A round, disclosed in November last year, which valued the company at $3.4 billion, MoonPay said on Wednesday.

More than 600 crypto startups have seen over $12.5 billion in venture capital funding so far this year, according to Alex McDougall, managing director at fund manager 3iQ Digital Assets.

MoonPay, which provides payment infrastructure for crypto and NFT transactions, expects content creators to increasingly use NFTs to market their work and engage with fans, chief executive officer Ivan Soto-Wright said.

NFT is a type of crypto asset that uses blockchain technology to record who owns a digital file, which could be an image, a video or a text.

Other investors in the company include rapper Aubrey Drake Graham and Adel Future Nur's company Dreamcrew, Gwyneth Paltrow-led Kinship Ventures, Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary-backed venture capital firm Sound Ventures, singer Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd and his manager Amir Esmailian.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on cryptocurrency

First Published: Wed, April 13 2022. 16:38 IST

`
.