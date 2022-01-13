Customer complaints against banks rise, but so does resolution

-
ALSO READ
RBI to introduce ombudsman scheme for NBFCs to bolster complaint redressal
RBI's integrated ombudsman scheme aims for seamless redress of grievances
PM Modi to launch RBI's retail direct and integrated ombudsman schemes
Retail direct, integrated ombudsman scheme will make country stronger: Modi
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
-
Customer complaints against banks, NBFC and fintech firms to the RBI rose during the lockdown period, but so did the disposal rate, indicating better efficiency in meeting such complaints at the central bank.
The annual ombudsman report, released on Wednesday, of the central bank deals with three separate ombudsman schemes pertaining to banks, NBFCs and fintech.
However, all three schemes now have been merged into one integrated ombudsman scheme.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU