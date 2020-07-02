Deal making is sometime away: Equirus Capital Founder & MD Ajay Garg

The mid-market investment banking and private equity (PE) firm, Equirus Capital, has been involved in a significant amount of deals in recent times. The impact of Covid-19 will be felt in a big way by mid-market firms. Ajay Garg, founder-managing director of the firm spoke to Raghu Mohan.

Edited excerpts: On whether deal making is at an inflection point Not yet. We have just started to see first level of impact on the economic front in the first quarter. In the private equity (PE) and mergers and acquisitions (M&As) market, there are more discussions on the relevant prices. And the ...