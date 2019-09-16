Debt of NBFCs fast catching up with non-finance companies: Details here

The rise in debt of non-bank lenders has outpaced that of traditional corporates in manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, and took up a much larger proportion of India Inc’s total borrowings.

The listed non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), such as Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Shriram Transport Finance, Power Finance Corp and L&T Finance together accounted for 45.4 per cent of all corporate borrowings (excluding banks) up from 29.3 per cent in FY14 and 23.7 per cent in FY09. In the past five years, top-listed ...