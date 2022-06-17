JUST IN

RBI increases limit of e-mandates for transactions up to Rs 15,000
Indians' funds in Swiss banks rise to 14-yr high on surge in instl holdings
Surprise rate hike lifts Swiss franc, sterling tumbles before BoE
Early assessment of banking sector health encouraging: RBI deputy guv
SBI and subsidiaries reshuffle top management to improve efficiency
Indian Overseas Bank gets board nod to raise up to Rs 1k cr equity capital
Equitas Small Finance Bank gets RBI nod to reappoint Vasudevan as MD & CEO
SBI raises lending rates, HDFC Bank and BoB increase deposit rates
RBI pulls up banks for flouting norms on infra loans to govt entities
SBI and IDBI Bank join trend, raise their interest rates on deposits
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

What is First Global's Shankar Sharma investment strategy?

Business Standard

Will issue guidelines to make digital lending ecosystem safer: RBI Guv

Speaking on inflation, Guv Das said that had the monetary policy been tighter, the economic damage would have been enormous

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Blockchain | big tech

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Central bank will soon issue guidelines to make digital lending ecosystem safe and sound.

"Big tech's play in finance poses systemic concerns like overleverage", Das said at an event organised by Financial Express.

He said that blockchain players pose unique problems and regulating them will require globally coordinated action.

"Blockchain platforms cannot be limited to a regulator or nation. Regulators can go for activity and entity-based regulations", he added.

Das further said, "earlier, RBI's approach was to provide sunset clauses. However, this year credit growth is around 12 per cent, compared to 5-6 per cent last year. Reasonably satisfactory credit growth is happening."

Taking a strict tone on loan recovery, Das said that loan recovery agents using harsh methods like calling up at odd hours, foul language is totally unacceptable.

Speaking on inflation, Das said that during the pandemic, the monetary policy committee had decided to tolerate inflation according to the situation.

"During the time of Covid-19, MPC consciously decided to tolerate inflation as the situation demanded that, otherwise consequences would have been disastrous."

He further added that had the monetary policy been tighter, the economic damage would have been enormous.

"RBI has not fallen behind the curve, we have been in line with the requirements of our time", Governor Das said.

The process of coming out of an easy liquidity system takes a long time based on factors beyond our control, he said.
Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Fri, June 17 2022. 11:44 IST

`
.