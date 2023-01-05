JUST IN
Turnaround of PSBs: From Rs 85K-cr loss in 2017 to nearing Rs 1-trn profit
Business Standard

Digital payment plaints highest in RBI's integrated ombudsman scheme

Complaints relating to digital modes of payment and transactions were the highest, constituting 42.12% during the year

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | digital payment | ombudsman

BS Reporter 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Integrated Ombudsman scheme of the Reserve Bank of India and Consumer Education Protection Cell (CEPC) received 418,184 complaints in 2021-22, which is 9.4% higher than the previous year.

Complaints relating to digital modes of payment and transactions were the highest, constituting 42.12% during the year. The rate of disposal of complaints improved to 97.97% in 2021-22 from 96.59% in 2020-21.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 01:21 IST

