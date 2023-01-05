Digital payment plaints highest in RBI's integrated ombudsman scheme

-
ALSO READ
Delhi, Bengaluru airports start facial recognition for quicker boarding
Delhi, Bengaluru airports start biometric screening of domestic passengers
Explained: How 'Digi Yatra' reads one's face as the boarding pass
RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
-
Complaints relating to digital modes of payment and transactions were the highest, constituting 42.12% during the year. The rate of disposal of complaints improved to 97.97% in 2021-22 from 96.59% in 2020-21.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 01:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU