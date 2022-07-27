JUST IN

Will UPI on credit cards take off?
PSU debt serviced by a state to be brought under its FRBM limit: Govt
Rs 14,820 crore tax demand raised under black money law, says govt
ICICI Securities June quarter results rained on by overcast broking biz
Cross-border payment: Four firms complete test in RBI's 2nd sandbox cohort
US' return as leading source of Indian remittances mirrors pre-2008 trend
Investment via P-notes drops to Rs 80,092 cr in Jun; volatility to continue
FPI legroom not enough for big MSCI boost, says Macquarie Capital
Global cooperation needed to regulate crypto: Sitharaman tells Parliament
Remittances from West Asia hit in FY21 due to Covid-19 pandemic
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Board-level engagement in banks on climate risk inadequate: RBI survey

Business Standard

Digital payments record 29% annual growth at March-end 2022: RBI data

The newly constituted RBI's digital payment index (RBI-DPI) stood at 349.3 in March 2022 as against 304.06 in September 2021 and 270.59 in March 2021

Topics
Digital Payments | RBI

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 
digital payments, online, mobile, smartphone, ncpi, upi, fintech

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) digital payments index (DPI) rose to 349.30 as of March 2022, as against 304.06 in September 2021, thus reflecting the rapid adoption of digital payments in the country.

Launched in January 2021, the DPI index indicates the extent of digitisation of payments across the country.

“The RBI-DPI index has demonstrated significant growth representing the rapid adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country in recent years," the central bank said in a statement.

The RBI-DPI has been constructed with March 2018 as the base period, i.e. DPI score for March 2018 is set at 100.

In March 2019, the index stood at 153.47. and by September 2019 it rose to 173.49, followed by 207.94 in March 2020, 217.74 in September 2020, and 270.59 in March 2021.

RBI has said the index will be published on a semi-annual basis with a lag of 4 months.

The DPI index comprises five broad parameters that enable the measurement of deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over different time periods. The parameters include payment enablers, with a weightage of 25 per cent in the index, followed by demand-side and supply-side payment infrastructure factors, with a weightage of 10 per cent each, payment performance, with 45 per cent weightage, and consumer centricity, with 5 per cent weightage. Each of the parameters have sub-parameters which, in turn, consist of various measurable indicators.

Digital payments have grown in leaps and bounds in the last two years, owing to the pandemic.

Among the digital modes of payments, the number of transactions using Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) increased by 30.5 per cent during 2021-22. In terms of value, RTGS transactions registered an increase of 21.8 per cent; transactions through the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system also witnessed an increase of 30.6 per cent and 14.3 per cent in volume and value, respectively, reflective of the increase in large value corporate transactions, in line with rising economic activity, RBI’s annual report said.

Payment transactions carried out through credit cards increased by 27 per cent and 54.3 per cent in terms of volume and value, respectively and transactions through debit cards decreased by 1.9 per cent in terms of volume, though in terms of value, it increased by 10.4 per cent.

Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) recorded an increase in volume and value terms by 32.3 per cent and 48.5 per cent, respectively. In FY22, UPI processed more than 46 billion transactions amounting to over Rs 84.17 trillion, thus breaching the $1 trillion-mark. And, in FY21, it had processed 22.28 billion transactions, amounting to Rs 41.03 trillion. So, both volume and value of transactions doubled in a year’s time, indicating the meteoric rise seen in the adoption of digital payments, especially UPI, in the country.

Read our full coverage on Digital Payments

First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 23:25 IST

`
.