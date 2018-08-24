End dual control of public sector banks, says Former RBI governor Y V Reddy

Former (RBI) Governor on Thursday said dual control of (PSBs) should end. “PSBs should be either converted into companies and the control should be with the (RBI), or, it should entirely be under the government,” said Reddy at the third anniversary function speech of Bandhan Bank.

A few months back, RBI Governor Urjit Patel had highlighted the limited powers that the enjoys over the PSBs.

Reddy said the Narasimhan committee in the 1990s had suggested putting an end to dual control, but it was not implemented.

“There are two aspects to the regulation and supervision of the — governance and prudential regulation... The RBI regulates both the governance aspect and the prudential aspect of In the case of PSBs, the government exercises all powers relating to governance, leaving prudential regulation to the RBI. This has been identified as… the problem of dual control,” he said.

Reddy said a “strategic view” should be taken when it comes to the merger of banks.

“We must take a strategic view. Both public and should be present and compete. Roughly, 30 per cent of the business should be with PSBs,” said Reddy.

Reddy called for putting an end to “populist negativism” in the He said if there was no criminal conviction, investigative agencies should take a different view in dealing with those who are held responsible for problems in the

He also said there should not be generalisation in dealing with defaulters.