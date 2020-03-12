Ensure credit not disrupted after bank merger, Finance Ministry tells PSBs

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (pictured) on Thursday met chief executives of two sets of public sector banks (PSBs) which are going to be merged from April 1.
After the meeting, the finance ministry tweeted that the banks have been told to ensure that credit is not disrupted because of the amalgamation process.
“Amalgamating PSBs made a presentation to Sitharaman on their preparedness… to ensure no disruption to credit and enhanced customer experience,” said a statement by the department of financial services.
The FM met chief executives of Punjab National Bank (PNB), United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce along with Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank. She will meet officers of the remaining banks on Friday.
The banks presented to the FM their “business and financial plans including credit and deposits growth and year-wise synergy realisation plan”.
