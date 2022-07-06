JUST IN

Canara Bank raises MCLR by 10 basis points to 7.50% with effect from July 7
Goldman Sachs sees Kotak Mahindra Bank entering $100-bn club by FY27
City Union Bank to raise up to Rs 500 cr via QIP; shareholder meet in Aug
RBI liberalises norms to boost forex inflows to shore up rupee
SBI renews MoU with Indian Air Force for defence salary package
HDFC twins' merger: RBI awaits more data to decide on dispensation request
Yes Bank loans rise by 14% by June-end; RBL Bank's up by 7%
SBI, Canara, Bank of Baroda plan to raise Rs 7,500 crore through AT-1 bonds
IDBI Bank's gold loan business crosses Rs 10,000-crore milestone
Ujjivan SFB gross NPAs down to sub-6%; advances up 38% to Rs 19,409 cr
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Canara Bank raises MCLR by 10 basis points to 7.50% with effect from July 7

Business Standard

Equitas SFB Q1: Gross advances at Rs 21,699 cr as on June 30, up 22%

Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB) on Wednesday said its gross advances grew by 22 per cent from a year ago to Rs 21,699 crore as of June 30.

Topics
Equitas SFB | Equitas | Equitas Holdings

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Equitas Holdings
Equitas Holdings

Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB) on Wednesday said its gross advances grew by 22 per cent from a year ago to Rs 21,699 crore as of June 30.

The bank's disbursements during Q1 FY23 rose by 156 per cent to Rs 3,238 crore as against Rs 1,265 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Equitas SFB said in a regulatory filing.

Total deposits increased by 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20,386 crore, it added.

The CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits were up by 55 per cent at Rs 10,548 crore as of June 30.

Equitas SFB said the numbers mentioned as on June 30 are provisional unaudited numbers and are subject to approval by the audit committee and board of directors. It is also subject to review by the statutory auditors of the bank.

Equitas SFB stock closed 0.38 per cent higher at Rs 39.35 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Equitas SFB

First Published: Wed, July 06 2022. 21:29 IST

`
.