Equitas SFB Q1: Gross advances at Rs 21,699 cr as on June 30, up 22%

Small Bank ( SFB) on Wednesday said its gross advances grew by 22 per cent from a year ago to Rs 21,699 crore as of June 30.

The bank's disbursements during Q1 FY23 rose by 156 per cent to Rs 3,238 crore as against Rs 1,265 crore in the same quarter a year ago, SFB said in a regulatory filing.

Total deposits increased by 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20,386 crore, it added.

The CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits were up by 55 per cent at Rs 10,548 crore as of June 30.

said the numbers mentioned as on June 30 are provisional unaudited numbers and are subject to approval by the audit committee and board of directors. It is also subject to review by the statutory auditors of the bank.

stock closed 0.38 per cent higher at Rs 39.35 apiece on BSE.

