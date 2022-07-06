JUST IN

City Union Bank to raise up to Rs 500 cr via QIP; shareholder meet in Aug
RBI liberalises norms to boost forex inflows to shore up rupee
SBI renews MoU with Indian Air Force for defence salary package
HDFC twins' merger: RBI awaits more data to decide on dispensation request
Yes Bank loans rise by 14% by June-end; RBL Bank's up by 7%
SBI, Canara, Bank of Baroda plan to raise Rs 7,500 crore through AT-1 bonds
IDBI Bank's gold loan business crosses Rs 10,000-crore milestone
Ujjivan SFB gross NPAs down to sub-6%; advances up 38% to Rs 19,409 cr
RBI slaps penalties on Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank
HDFC Bank receives no objection letter from RBI for merger with HDFC
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBI liberalises norms to boost forex inflows to shore up rupee

Business Standard

City Union Bank to raise up to Rs 500 cr via QIP; shareholder meet in Aug

The private sector lender said that its annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on August 18, 2022, and it will seek shareholders approval for the capital raise plan

Topics
City Union Bank | QIP India | Banking sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
City Union Bank, CUB
.

City Union Bank on Wednesday said it will raise Rs 500 crore from qualified institutional players.

The board of directors at a meeting approved raising of further capital through the QIP route to the tune of Rs 500 crore, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender said that its annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on August 18, 2022, and it will seek shareholders approval for the capital raise plan.

The lender said that last year also it obtained shareholders' approval for raising capital through QIP but it didn't utilised the same.

Shares of CUB closed at Rs 141.55 apiece on BSE, up by 1.11 per cent from previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on City Union Bank

First Published: Wed, July 06 2022. 17:47 IST

`
.