Equitas Small Finance Bank to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via QIP

-
ALSO READ
Why RBI is concerned about Equitas SFB's new scheme for Google Pay users
Street concerned over Ujjivan SFB's asset quality hit in Q4; stock sinks 3%
Nitin Chugh's exit, provisioning concern to weigh on Ujjivan SFB: Analysts
Shares of AU SFB come under pressure amid top-level resignations
Equitas Holdings, Equitas SFB rally on amalgamation scheme approval
-
Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore in equity capital by issuing shares to institutional investors to meet minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms. The amount to be raised includes a premium on shares.
The firm’s board has approved this raise, which is being done to fulfil requirements stipulated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), by raising equity through qualified institutions placement (QIP), the firm informed the BSE.
Its stock closed with a gain of about one per cent at Rs 67.3 per share on the BSE on Monday. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 24.07 per cent at the end of June.
Listed entities are expected to have at least 25 per cent public holding. However, the promoters held about 81 per cent stake in the bank as of June.
The bank made its stock market debut on November 2, 2020. Last year, the Reserve Bank of India had barred Equitas SFB from opening new branches after it missed the deadline to list its shares on the stock exchanges, a key licensing condition. The RBI also froze the salary of the SFB’s managing director and CEO. Both curbs were lifted after listing.
Meanwhile, its deposits rose by 40 per cent (year-on-year, or YoY) to Rs 18,094 crore as in Q2FY22 from Rs 12,901 crore last year. The share of low-cost deposits — Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) — in total deposits stood at 45 per cent in September, up from 25 per cent a year ago.
Its advances rose by 13 per cent YoY to Rs 18,981 crore in Q2 from Rs 16,731 crore a year ago. Disbursements rose 65 per cent YoY to Rs 3,137 crore in Q2.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU