Even with Covid, our fresh slippages will be in control: SBI chairman

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar doesn’t see any reason to fear a sudden rise in bad debt during the pandemic. Legacy loans are well taken care of, the bank has enough capital, and the exposure to sectors affected by the Covid-19 stress is minuscule in relation to the balance sheet, Kumar tells Abhijit Lele, Vishal Chhabria and Anup Roy in an interview.

Edited excerpts: For the first time, we’ll have a restructuring of retail loans. Is that a challenge? We are working on what our policy would be and to whom the relief should be extended. But mostly, the relief, if needed, ...