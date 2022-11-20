JUST IN
Expect 25% slippages from restructured book: South Indian Bank MD & CEO
We're moving away from volatile corporate bulk deposits: RBL Bank MD & CEO
'Not possible to do away with repossession agents': Mahindra Finance MD
Going forward, IOB will be posting very good results: MD & CEO Sengupta
We do much more than just enable payments: PayNearby CEO Anand K Bajaj
Fintechs shadow banks of current time, are fragile: Douglas W Diamond
NPAs peaked few quarters back: Rajeev Yadav, MD & CEO Fincare SFB
India's real rate shouldn't be more than 1%: MPC member Ashima Goyal
Having more than one SRO is good for business: Sa-dhan CEO Jiji Mammen
RBI action against M&M Fin won't impact us: U Gro Capital's Sachindra Nath
You are here: Home » Finance Â» Q&A
Govt appoints 10 executive directors to public sector banks for 3 years
Business Standard

Expect 25% slippages from restructured book: South Indian Bank MD & CEO

The bank is targeting double digit growth, Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO of South Indian Bank said

Topics
South Indian Bank | Private banks | Indian Banks

Manojit Saha 

Murali Ramakrishnan
Murali Ramakrishnan

South Indian Bank may look to raise equity capital even if its capital adequacy ratio is healthy as the bank is targeting double-digit growth, Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO of the private bank said in an interview with Manojit Saha.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on South Indian Bank

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 23:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.