Explained: How the Kerala-based CSB Bank made a dramatic turnaround

In 2016, if you had asked investors to put money in CSB Bank (formerly Catholic Syrian Bank), they may have said jokingly that they would do so for charity. In March 2015, CSB had filed for an IPO to raise Rs 400 crore, but the plan was shelved for lack of interest.

In 2017, CSB tried — and failed — to raise money from various investors, including private equity. Today, a less than a year since it listed on December 4, 2019, its market cap is more than the combined valuation of its southern private banking peers. Its H1 PAT of Rs 122.5 crore was by far the best in the ...