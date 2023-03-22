JUST IN
Charting the Fed rate-hike path its and impact on the stock market
Gold price tumbles Rs 480, silver declines Rs 345: HDFC Securities
Anupam Rasayan hits 6-month high; zooms 40% in 5 weeks on strong outlook
Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-23: M3M Hurun report
Sobha slips 5%, nears 52-week low on raid by Income-Tax department
VST Tillers zooms 18% on achieving 5L production milestone at Malur unit
Sula Vineyards jumps 9% as CLSA initiates coverage with 'Buy' rating
Emami soars 7% as board to consider share buyback on March 24
Hindustan Zinc surges 5% on announcing liberal interim dividend
Sensex rises 140 pts, Nifty holds 17,100 ahead of US Fed outcome; PSBs lead
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Gold price tumbles Rs 480, silver declines Rs 345: HDFC Securities
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Charting the Fed rate-hike path its and impact on the stock market

While the Fed has been steadfast in its objective of curtailing inflation, focus has now shifted to maintaining a balance between bringing down inflation and avoiding financial instability

Topics
Fed rate hikes | US Federal Reserve | US rate hike

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

US Fed Reserve, Fed Reserve
Photo: Bloomberg

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) began cutting rates in March 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. On March 16, 2020, it delivered a 100 basis points (bps) rate cut to stave off an economic crisis triggered by the shutdowns caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. Between March 2020 and March 2022, the US central bank kept policy rates near-zero. But spiralling inflation caused the Fed to pivot to a hawkish stance. Since March 2022, the Fed has hiked interest rates by 450 bps to 4.75 per cent--the highest since 2007. The quantum of the four out of previous seven rate hikes has been an aggressive 75 bps. The aggressive rate hikes have also weighed on the equity markets. The S&P500 of the US is back to levels seen before the Fed began its rate-hiking spree on March 16, 2022. The Sensex is barely 2.5 per cent above its March 16 close. While the Fed has remained steadfast in its objective of curtailing inflation, the focus has now shifted to maintaining a balance between bringing down inflation and avoiding financial instability.

Make or break: Since March 2020, the Fed has hiked rates by 450 bps to 4.75%, highest since 2007

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fed rate hikes

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 17:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.