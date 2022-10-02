JUST IN
FinMin's special campaign in seven districts to deepen financial inclusion
Gone with the loan: Indian travelphiles bank big on 'travel now, pay later'
CBDT targets resolving about 3,000 taxpayers' grievances by Oct-end
System ready for tokenisation as 35 crore cards tokenised, says RBI
Home loans dearer, moderate impact on residential sale from RBI rate hike
Govt not keen on India's inclusion in global bond indices: FinMin official
Depleting forex reserves making India vulnerable? Not really, say experts
RBI unlikely to extend card tokenisation deadline despite merchants' demand
Decoded: What are green bonds and how much will be the govt issue?
What are the implications of Rupee staying beyond 80?
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Gone with the loan: Indian travelphiles bank big on 'travel now, pay later'
Business Standard

FinMin's special campaign in seven districts to deepen financial inclusion

Campaign will work to achieve saturation in respect of bank accounts, insurance/pension schemes; distribution of loans to FPOs, SHGs for setting up cold-chain infra, KCC penetration, among other thing

Topics
Finance Ministry | Nirmala Sitharaman | Accounting

Nikesh Singh  |  New Delhi 

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
The Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Inclusion Index improved to 56.4 this March, from 53.9 a year ago

To further deepen the financial inclusion (FI) framework, the Finance Ministry will organise a special campaign from October 15 to November 26 at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level in seven districts across India.

The districts include Cuttack, Odisha; Aurangabad, Maharashtra; Pune, Maharashtra; Kakinada, AP; Kaushambi, UP; Datia, MP; and Barpeta, Assam.

The campaign will focus on achieving saturation in respect of bank accounts, insurance/pension schemes for eligible individuals, and distribution of loans to Farmer Produce Organisations (FPOs), SHGs (Self Help Groups) for establishment of Cold-Chain infrastructure.

It will also work on expanding the coverage of MUDRA (Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Ltd), & KCC (Kisan Credit Card) penetration for persons engaged in animal husbandry, dairy & fisheries, and bringing SHG members within the ambit of FI ecosystem of the country.

Another focus area is mobile/Aadhaar seeding of existing accounts with special emphasis on turning small accounts into normal ones by doing full KYC (Know Your Customer).

The Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Inclusion Index improved to 56.4 this March, from 53.9 a year ago. The index has been conceptualised as a comprehensive metric, incorporating details of banking, investments, insurance, postal schemes and pension in consultation with the government and respective sectoral regulators.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Finance Ministry

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 19:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.