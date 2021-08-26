FM discusses key areas of cooperation to support recovery of BRICS nations

-
ALSO READ
Minister S Jaishankar to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting today
India hosts summit of BRICS Finance Ministers, central bank heads virtually
Nirmala Sitharaman urges CMs to end police manhandling of bank staff
Health, credit, jobs: FM announces 8 measures to revive economy in pandemic
Govt announces 500,000 free visas, loan guarantee scheme for travel sector
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday discussed with her BRICS counterparts the key areas of cooperation that would be crucial in supporting recovery of the grouping's economies and maintaining macroeconomic stability, while protecting against future uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She highlighted that BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) has been playing and will continue to play a crucial role in dealing with crises such as the pandemic.
Sitharaman virtually chaired the second meeting of BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) along with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das under the Indian BRICS Chairship, a finance ministry statement said.
During the meeting, the FMCBGs endorsed the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Statement on Global Economic Outlook and Responding to COVID-19 Crisis with an annexure on snapshot of policy experiences of member countries in dealing with the economic impact of the pandemic, it said.
Sitharaman, as the chair, remarked that India attaches great significance to presenting this statement before the global community since it unanimously voices the view of BRICS countries on the critical aspects underpinning current international policy conversations on post pandemic recovery.
A 'Technical Report on Social Infrastructure: Financing and Use of Digital Technologies' was also endorsed, it said.
This report is an exercise towards collaborative knowledge sharing between BRICS economies on social infrastructure, including on how the governments have leveraged digital technologies to enhance access and improve service delivery, especially in the health and education sectors.
The BRICS finance ministers also welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the text of Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance (CMAA) in customs matters, along with deliberating progress made on other customs related issues.
The RBI Governor chaired the discussions on central bank issues and their outcomes, including financial inclusion, Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) and Information Security Cooperation.
Both Sitharaman and Das appreciated the BRICS members for their cooperation and support to the Indian Chair in preparation as well as finalisation of the significant and relevant deliverables of BRICS Finance, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU