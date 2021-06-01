Minister S Jaishankar to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting today

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to chair a meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) foreign ministers through video conferencing on Tuesday.
In this meeting, the leaders will exchange views on COVID-19 pandemic, global and regional issues of concern, sustainable development and countering terrorism.
"India as the current BRICS Chair will convene the standalone meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/ International Relations on June 1, 2021," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release on Monday.
Brazil Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese foreign Minister Wang Yi, and South African Foreign Minister Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor are expected to participate in the meeting.
"The ministers are expected to exchange views on the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the need for strengthening and reforming the multilateral system with a view to enhancing its capacity to effectively address the diverse challenges of our time and to adapt them to contemporary realities, on global and regional issues of concern, sustainable development, countering terrorism besides discussing ways to enhance intra-BRICS cooperation, especially people-to-people cooperation," the release said.
