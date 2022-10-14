JUST IN
Can India's UPI system go global?
How to select an equity fund?
RBI's revised ARC norms improve governance; may shake up industry
Travelling to Europe? Now make hassle-free payments using UPI on your phone
Singapore, UAE to accept RuPay payment mechanism: Nirmala Sitharaman
India in talks with different nations to make Rupay acceptable: Sitharaman
Next budget will have to be carefully structured to maintain growth: FM
MDs, CEOs of ARCs can't have more than 3 terms in office without a cool-off
RBI raises minimum capital requirement for setting up ARCs to Rs 300 cr
RBI issues consolidated guidelines on unhedged foreign currency exposure
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
RBI norms on unhedged Fx exposure unlikely to impact banks much
Business Standard

FM Sitharaman calls for effective tax reporting regime on crypto assets

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called for an effective tax reporting regime and information exchange between jurisdictions for crypto assets to combat offshore tax evasions

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Finance Ministry | cryptocurrencies

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
File Image of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called for an effective tax reporting regime and information exchange between jurisdictions for crypto assets to combat offshore tax evasions.

Participating in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting here on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, Sitharaman intervened on a number of critical issues, including infrastructure, investments and international taxation.

On scaling up sustainable and digital infrastructure investments, she highlighted the need to leverage private sector participation. She also spoke on mobilising finance at sub-national level for inclusive and quality infrastructure.

The last session of the ongoing G20 meeting saw discussions on the progress made on the agenda of international taxation during this year.

On the two-pillar solution, the finance minister called for participative engagement of all jurisdictions in negotiations and prioritising capacity building. She also said that international tax rules should be simple, administrable and generate meaningful revenue in developing countries.

Sitharaman also called for an effective tax reporting regime and information exchange between jurisdictions for crypto assets to combat offshore tax evasion, according to a series of tweets by the Ministry of Finance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 06:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.