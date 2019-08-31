FM Sitharaman's bank mergers step will make resolution process easier

With finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing merger of smaller public sector banks with larger ones, experts believe it will be positive step.

It will build a consensus among lenders that are a part of the committee of creditors (CoC) of companies undergoing resolution via the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) or via the inter-creditor agreement in accordance with the June 7 circular of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In the current form, with so many lenders being a part of the CoC, often the resolution process gets stuck with many smaller players not agreeing with the ...