Four Indian entities among 20 largest Asia Pacific banks in Q3:S&P analysis

Most of the largest banks in China saw their market capitalisation fall further in the third quarter amid a slowing economic outlook and loan worries at one of the nation's biggest property developers.

With the exception of Postal Savings Bank of China, all other Chinese lenders among the 20 largest banks across Asia logged quarter-over-quarter declines in market cap in the three months to September, according to data compiled by Global Market Intelligence.

Most non-Chinese banks in the list saw improvements in their market cap during the quarter, however.

India's made it to the list of the 20 largest Asia-Pacific banks by market cap in the quarter, logging 17.5 per cent gain, the highest among non-Chinese banks on the list.

saw its market cap grow 11.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $65.5 billion, helping it move up three places to number 12 on the list.

Two other — and State Bank of India — also featured on the list at number 7 and number 17, respectively, with the latter climbing two places during the quarter.

Chinese banks have been for months facing slowing loan growth and compressed interest margins amid a softening economic outlook and regulatory clampdown on excess leverage in the corporate sector. In July, the IMF cut 0.3 per cent in its 2021 forecast for China's GDP to 8.1 per cent. Global Ratings also revised its 2021 GDP forecast for the country to 8 per cent from 8.3 per cent.

Some analysts say the ongoing debt crisis at China Evergrande Group could further hit the lenders' confidence to lend.

"The performance of Chinese banks in the third quarter was mainly dragged by investors' concern over the slowdown of China's macro recovery, market sentiment curb amid regulatory crackdown, as well as contagious risk from the property sector," said Bruce Pang, Hong Kong-based head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance.

Pang, however, is optimistic that the last leg of the year will mean more opportunities for Chinese lenders, given the well-rounded improvements on asset quality, solid fee income growth, undemanding valuation levels, mutual funds' potential increase of holdings to secure returns towards year-end, partly eased pressure from regulatory turbulence, and the growth of total social financing expected to bottom in September.

In July, Global Ratings said the return to normalcy from the Covid-19 pandemic may take longer for lenders in the Asia-Pacific region due to a slower rate of vaccination rollout.

As of September, daily coronavirus cases remain high in several parts of the region and lockdowns remain in place for some jurisdictions. The rating agency believes the impact of ongoing and subsequent pandemic waves will be lower for high-income Asian countries with wide vaccination coverage. However, it still cut its outlook for most economies in the region and retained forecasts for India and Hong Kong.

