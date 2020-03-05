Govt approves plan for SBI-led consortium to buy stake in YES Bank: Reports

The government has approved a plan for State Bank of India to lead a consortium that will buy stake in YES Bank, people in the know have told Bloomberg. SBI has also been authorised to pick other members of the consortium.

Earlier in February, the bank scaled down its fundraising plan substantially to Rs 10,000 crore, from nearly to $2 billion approved by the board in November, as it continued with its struggle to get investors. It would raise the money, in one or more tranches, through Qualified Institutions Placement, Global Depository Receipts, American Depository Receipts, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, or any other methods on a private placement basis.



In January, the rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) maintained YES Bank’s long-term issuer rating of ‘IND A’ on rating watch negative (RWN) and withdrawn its short-term issuer rating of ‘IND A1’.



The crisis at started way back in 2018 when the Reserve Bank of India in September 2019 cut short the founding promoter Rana Kapoor’s new three-year term as CEO of the bank till January 31, 2019. YES Bank's shares tanked 30 per cent the next day and continued the downward spiral.

Later in September 2019, Rana Kapoor said he had the interest of the shareholders in his mind and would never sell his promoter shares. Instead, he would pass on them to his daughter.

In October, the RBI refused to Rana Kapoor more time and asked the promoters of the bank to find a new CEO. All this led to poor quarterly results and the asset quality deteriorated.