Govt extends term of RBI Deputy Governor B P Kanungo by one year

The apex bank has four deputy governors. Other three are N S Vishwanathan, M K Jain and Michael Debabrata Patra

Press Trust of India 

The Centre has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank Deputy Governor B P Kanungo by a year with effect from April 3, 2020.

Kanungo, whose term was to end on April 2, had taken charge as a deputy governor in April 2017.

"The central government has re-appointed B P Kanungo as deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a further period of one year with effect from April 3, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, upon completion of his existing term on April 2, 2020," the RBI said in a release.

Kanungo has under him at the RBI the Department of Currency Management, Department of External Investments & Operations, Department of Government & Bank Accounts, Department of Information Technology and Department of Payment & Settlement System.

Other departments are Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), Foreign Exchange Department, Internal Debt Management Department, Legal Department and Right to Information departments.

The apex bank has four deputy governors. Other three are N S Vishwanathan, M K Jain and Michael Debabrata Patra.
First Published: Tue, March 31 2020. 20:01 IST

